LG's partnership with will.i.am launches three Bluetooth speakers and a pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

LG has unveiled at CES 2025 a new range of Bluetooth speakers and a set of wireless earbuds, all created in partnership with Black Eyed Peas lynchpin will.i.am. Rather functionally dubbed the 'Xboom by will.i.am' series, the new line has been designed "to elevate the listening experience to new heights through new sound and design values", with the long-standing The Voice judge acting as the "Experiential Architect" for the upcoming range.

The Xboom by will.i.am line boasts a family of smart Bluetooth speakers – the Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, and Xboom Stage 301 – as well as a pair of wireless earbuds, the Xboom Buds. All members of the new Bluetooth speaker range come with AI capabilities (doesn't everything these days?), with AI Lighting taking care of the speakers' pulsating light shows and AI Calibration helping the new units recognise their surroundings and adjust the sound accordingly.

LG has also added Auracast to the range, a feature we've notably seen implemented in JBL's latest Bluetooth models such as the Xtreme 4 and the Go 4. In its most basic form, Auracast lets you tether various Xboom units together for synchronised audio, allowing compatible speakers to connect to one another regardless of brand or source.

Spearheading the new LG line is the Xboom Bounce, a portable unit which combines passive radiators, dual dome tweeters and a track-type woofer to take "portable sound to a new level". The new Bounce offers a durable IP67 water and dust resistance rating, while 30 hours of battery life sees it, on paper at least, trounce the likes of the JBL Flip 6 (12 hours) and the JBL Charge 5 (20 hours).

(Image credit: LG)

Next up is the Xboom Grab, a pick-up-and-go speaker which LG claims pairs a powerful sound with a compact, travel-friendly design. The slimline Grab houses dual passive radiators positioned on both sides of the speaker for "dynamic bass" and a "lively sound", with LG postulating that the palm-sized player is perfect for nestling in your camping chair's cup holder or a bicycle's water bottle cage. If you do take the Grab out on the road, it should be able to handle the rigours of the outdoors thanks to its IP67 rating and impressive 20-hour battery life.

The last of LG's latest set of Bluetooth speakers is the Xboom Stage 301. Made for karaoke enthusiasts and social butterflies, it's designed to "fill big spaces with powerful sound" via a 16.5cm woofer and dual 5cm midrange drivers. The Stage 301 sports a built-in handle for easy carrying and a wedge design that aims for more potential positional set-ups – flat on its base, tilted back or placed on a tripod. No stranger to the elements, the Stage 301 offers a splash-proof IPX4 water protection rating and up to 11 hours of battery life.

What about those wireless earbuds? The Xboom Buds utilise graphene drivers to deliver what LG describes as "pure, well-balanced sound with rich bass". The noise-cancelling buds also offer access to Auracast, letting users listen to open audio streams in public and allowing multiple device connections so that several users can simultaneously stream the same audio. The new in-ears are fitted with an in-ear ear hook design for greater security and stability, offering up to 30 hours of listening time (including the charging case) and a sweat-proof IPX4 water resistance rating.

The Xboom will.i.am line will be available later this year, though LG hasn't provided us with a specific date. We don't have news on prices either, but we'll update this page as soon as we unearth further information.

