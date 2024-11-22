LG's budget-friendly B4 OLED TV has had its price crash with this Black Friday deal

OLED TVs are known for delivering fantastic picture quality, contrast, and viewing angles. LG is well known for producing some of the best TVs and we gave five stars to both the C4 and B3 models.

With Black Friday deals in full swing, we've spotted the LG B4 has dropped £100 at Amazon. That means you can pick up the LG B4 for only £799.

Other than the 48-inch 4K resolution, the B4 stands out due to its provision of four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. This is two more sockets than the B3 and brings it in line with the more expensive C3.

Stunning visuals and impressive audio are powered by a more than capable Alpha 8 AI processor. Customers will also benefit from some new features, including ‘Object Enhancing by Visual Perception’, which enhances the sharpness of people and animals in the foreground of an image.

The display itself features 8 million self-lit pixels that make the output as good as the best. Images also benefit from Dolby Vision, which boosts both colour and contrast. Based on our brief hands-on experience in the showroom of LG’s UK HQ, the B4 is "more than enough TV for most people."

