LG unveils its 2025 series of QNED TVs ahead of CES – includes wireless connectivity, 100-inch screens and more

LG has revealed its 2025 slate of QNED TVs, and there are a few surprises. The first round of the CES announcements from the Korean tech conglomerate includes the brand's first 100-inch QNED model, wireless connectivity, and a lot of influence from the wildly successful OLED TVs.

The most prominent change is a new QNED line sub-category, called QNED Evo. This is where the first hint of OLED's influence shines, as LG plans to align and strengthen its two TV divisions by incorporating "key OLED innovations" into its LCD series.

Examples provided by LG include an expanded colour gamut courtesy of an all-new, LG-derived technology called Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, which will reportedly replace quantum dots. According to LG, this new system will allow "light from the backlight to be expressed in pure colours that are as realistic as they appear to the eye in general life". This feature will be present across the new range of QNED Evo TVs.

LG hasn't specified the new range in detail, but it has highlighted the new flagship model in the QNED lineup. The QNED9M appears to be a backlit spin-off from the M4 OLED, incorporating the wireless Zero Connect Box which has been an exclusive aspect of the aforementioned flagship OLED TV. It will allow users to connect HDMI-equipped peripherals to the wireless box, from which it will beam the picture and sound to the TV without sacrificing fidelity. Furthermore, the wireless Zero Connect Box can handle signals up to 4K/144Hz, meaning serious gamers needn't be concerned about wireless transmission impacting gaming performance.

As expected, AI will play a major role in advancing picture and sound performance on the new QNED models. The new α8 AI Processor will feature in the new QNED Evo models, which LG claims will offer a "close to 70 per cent improvement in AI performance compared to the previous year", while also delivering "picture and sound at a level worthy of ultra-large TVs". That final claim is an important one, as this new range features screen sizes ranging from 40- to 100-inches.

Specific AI-backed features include advanced upscaling, noise production and improved natural presentation of faces, objects, text and backgrounds; all while preserving the director's intention. HDR with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro gets an AI boost too, allowing it to "break down each scene to fine-tune HDR effects and brightness for each zone". Audio is also getting an AI boost, with a mode that allows for two-channel content to be up mixed to a staggering 9.1.2 presentation with Dolby Atmos.

AI even makes its way to the remote, with the new AI Magic Remote featuring a shortcut button which will allow for "easy analysis of viewing preferences and recommendations on what to watch and which apps to use". This will tie into the new webOS25 operating system update which features "hyper-personalized service advancements" and LG's ongoing Re:New programme, promising five years of software updates.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pricing and a deeper look into the upcoming QNED range is yet to come, but we imagine more details will be unveiled at CES 2025 early next year.

MORE:

Read our full LG G4 OLED TV review

As well as our picks for the best Mini LED TVs

And the best OLED TV deals