The digital Life's Good Lounge Q&A will be housed on LG's website and on the company's Facebook page, and will allow users to interact with characters in order to get answers to 3D-related questions.

There's also the chance to win a LG 3D cinema package: the first person to find the hidden scene within the widget will get instructions on how to claim their prize.

With the aid of buzz-metrics, LG was able to find out the most popular questions about 3DTV.

Director Richard Ayoade – best known for his role in The IT Crowd – and the comedy duo of Tim Key and Lloyd Wolf then pre-recorded answers to appear as live responses to consumers' questions.

People are also invited to pose their questions to @asklg3dtv on Twitter to be directed to answers.

