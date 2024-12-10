LG has added motion-enabled games to its Smart TVs – but only to its newer models

Remember that cheeky green lizard you had to feed by untangling a series of rope-themed puzzles?

Well, now you can use LG’s motion remote to slash the rope and give the little guy a sweet treat on an LG Smart TV in the mobile game game Cut the Rope.

LG has announced that both Cut the Rope and the popular mobile game Thief Puzzle are to be the first motion-enabled games on webOS.

The latter is a puzzle game where you control a sneaky thief's hand as it reaches for treasures, but the path is filled with laser security systems and tricky obstacles you must outwit.

There is a catch, however. You can only play Cut the Rope on LG OLED and LCD models with webOS 22 or later, and Thief Puzzle works with webOS 6.0. Basically, if you have a model older than 2021 or 2022, you won’t be able to play.

LG said that webOS now offers over 600 family and kids games but the rest do not support motion controls.

This is part of a growing trend we have noticed over the last few years of TVs and streaming services integrating casual gaming. Netflix, for example, has its fair share of motion-enabled games including the first-person adventure Before Your Eyes where players control the story by blinking in real life.

