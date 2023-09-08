Lenco launches turntable system with stereo speakers, built-in amplification and Bluetooth

Hot off the heels of a trio of turntables unveiled at this year's IFA 2023, Lenco has announced yet another record player, albeit one with a twist. Rather than acting as a pure vinyl spinner, the LS-600WA is a turntable-and-speaker package that offers everything you need to get your records playing straight out of the box. As part of the package, you get a turntable with built-in amplification for a total 60W of power, a pair of included wired stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for streaming music directly from your phone or source player.

Featuring a walnut finish, the belt-driven LS-600WA turntable has 33 and 45 RPM speed settings, a moving magnetic cartridge (AT-VM95E) fitted, anti-skating control, a metal platter, and a carbon fibre tonearm with a removable headshell.

It's a neat package that negates the need for multiple extra boxes for the amplification, and Lenco claims that the LS-600WA will deliver "clear and powerful sound" and "rich, immersive audio to transport the listener back in time".

Along with speaker terminals for hooking up the passive speakers it comes with, you'll also find a pair of RCA connections at the back of the deck to plug in external amplification or active speakers, should you wish.

(Image credit: Lenco)

You also get a removable dust cover with the system, as well as the usual in-box features such as a counterweight and slip mat.

The announcement of the LS-600WA comes swiftly after Lenco revealed three new turntable models at IFA 2023: the sustainably sourced, part-bamboo LBT-335 turntable, the more premium LBT-345 spinner and the bulky LS-470 record player-cum-speaker combo. As a key point of distinction, this LS-600WA system's speakers are external units, whereas the speaker for the LS-470 is built into the base of the main turntable itself.

The Lenco LS-600WA turntable system is available now in the UK for £390. The 600WA will then be available in Australia in November 2023 for around AU $669 before arriving in the US market in 2024 priced at approximately $449.

