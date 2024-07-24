Leaks suggest that Apple's first-ever folding phone could arrive in 2026

By
published

Apple folds to the pressure

A pink dummy model of iPhone 16 lying on a wooden surface showing the Apple logo on its back.
(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

Apple is reportedly ready to jump on the folding bandwagon with its first-ever foldable smartphone. According to a report from The Information, Apple's articulated trailblazer, codenamed "V68", is set to arrive in 2026 and will sport a "clamshell" design, doubling over vertically in the same vein as the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Details are sketchy at the moment, but The Information claims that Apple is actually in the process of developing the phone now that it's settled on a design, and while rumours have swirled for many years that the Californian company would deviate from its standard iPhone configuration, it appears that it has a concrete plan that has "moved beyond the conceptual stage". 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The new iPhone will supposedly fold vertically (or across a horizontal line if you prefer) like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.  (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple's big concern has been with eliminating the crease that often results as part of having a folding design, something that Samsung has seemingly done a pretty good job in smoothing over with its latest Z Flip model. According to The Verge, Apple is also working on a foldable iPad, strengthening the idea that it would use similar techniques and technology for a scaled-down mobile version. 

Before we get to anything folding, Apple will almost certainly be releasing its latest iteration of its classic iPhone model – the iPhone 16 – later in the year, with rumours suggesting that we'll see a launch in early September 2024. This week we also heard that Apple TV+ is set to be trimmed back because not enough people are watching. Lots going on for Apple, then.

Will a folding iPhone actually ever arrive? Nothing's confirmed yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we have concrete information either way. 

MORE:

Is this our first look at the iPhone 16 range?

Like a folding phone? Read our hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs. 