Is this our first look at the iPhone 16 range?

This could be our first look at the iPhone 16 family. YouTube channel Unbox Therapy claims these are dummy models from China – those usually sent to phone case manufacturers in preparation for the forthcoming iPhone launch. While they're not working models, they are supposedly exact replicas of the real smartphones, with the same designs and dimensions.

If they are genuine – and admittedly it is a big 'if' – they tell us quite a lot about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

For starters, all four phones feature a new button, which could be the rumoured Action button, or a button especially for summoning Apple Intelligence, the new AI feature that is expected to be on all iPhone 16 variants.

Then there's the camera. Chiming with previous rumours, these dummy models show the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus with a new vertical lens arrangement. (We say 'new', but it's very similar to the one seen on the iPhone 12.) This layout is thought to help the phones capture spatial video for Apple's Vision Pro augmented reality headset.

The iPhone 16 Pro dummy models also have bigger screens (0.2 inches larger) than their iPhone 15 equivalents, making them slightly taller as a result. Again, this is in line with existing rumours.

The iPhone 16 range is expected to launch in early September, in keeping with previous years. Until then, we will keep you updated with all the iPhone 16 rumours as they churn through the rumour mill.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our iPhone 16 preview

And our same for the iPhone 16 Pro

The best smartphones to beat