We've got two sets of this Award-winning Monitor Audio RX6 AV12 speaker package to give away this month, each worth £2820.

It's available in gloss black or white, or one of four wood finishes if you prefer (worth £2350).

The RS6 AV12 has taken our best surround speaker package Award £1500-£2500 for the past three years.

So here's your chance to win a superb 5.1 set-up by just heading on over to our competition page and submitting your entry.

Please note: you must be logged in to enter.

COMPETITION CLOSES AT 11.59pm JUNE 9th, 2012

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook