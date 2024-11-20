Klipsch aims for "seriously big sound" from its compact bookshelf speakers

Klipsch has launched its R-60M standmounts, rounding out its existing Reference range of affordable speakers which first launched in 2022. The new R-60M join the more affordable R-40M (£239) and R-50M (£299) bookshelf units, with Klipsch aiming to offer an affordable bookshelf speaker capable of slotting straight into your cinema set-up or hi-fi system and integrating effectively with the rest of the Reference line.

It's now the largest standmount model in Klipsch's Reference series, and the R-60M promises a "big, full-range sound" from a pair of units with a relatively small footprint. Klipsch envisions the mid-price standmounts as being perfect for integrating into most homes and handling both movies and music without taking up too much room.

The R-60M features a 25mm aluminium 'Linear Travel Suspension' tweeter that aims to minimise distortion for more detail at the top end, with aluminium chosen for its lightweight yet rigid properties. Each unit also houses a single 16cm spun-copper TCP woofer which, thanks to trickle-down technology from Klipsch’s Reference Premiere series, offers steeper cone angling for "a smoother response" and "improved accuracy and transparency".

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The new speakers also harness Klipsch’s Tractrix horn technology for delivering the "power, detail and emotion of a live music experience", with a larger outer horn aiming for better high-frequency directivity and a more accurate soundstage.

Klipsch has given these standmounts a sleek, modern appearance to allow them to slot seamlessly into your home cinema system or hi-fi stereo set-up. The scratch-resistant wood grain speaker cabinets employ a reinforced 20mm MDF construction, bolstered by a new bracing design that helps to reduce cabinet vibration for less distortion and improved sonic accuracy.

The Klipsch R-60M speakers are available in a black textured vinyl finish, priced at £425 / €449 / $399 (approx).

