Just £450 pounds buys you this 65-inch Hisense Roku TV for Black Friday

Oh, come on Argos. You're just mucking around now. The UK retailer has just dropped a Black Friday voucher code on its exclusive Hisense Roku TVs and that means you can pick up this 65in Hisense R65A7200GTUK for just £450, and that includes delivery.

This 4K HDR TV is normally £499 – and that's already a great price for a set that's the bigger version of the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Hisense R50A7200GTUK – but if you use the code 'TV10' at checkout, you'll get another 10 per cent off.

This Black Friday voucher code for Argos Hisense Roku TVs will also work on 43in, 50in and 55in sizes but it's obviously this 65in whopper where it makes the most difference.

If it's anything like it's smaller siblings – and we would certainly imagine it is – then you're in for a real TV treat at a very reasonable outlay.

Black Friday TV voucher code

Hisense R65A7200GTUK 4K HDR Roku TV £499 Hisense R65A7200GTUK 4K HDR Roku TV £499 £450 at Argos

This Roku TV is a genuine bargain even at full price. We would expect good blacks, bold colours, plenty of punch and the excellent Roku OS, you simply won't find better at this price. Also available in: 43-inch: £270 / 50-inch: £315 / 55-inch: £360 / 65-inch: £499

