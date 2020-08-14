John Williams' Live in Vienna concert gets the Dolby Atmos treatment

What says 'happy Friday!' better than the release of a brand-new John Williams? A brand-new John Williams release in immersive surround sound, that's what.

From today, John Williams' Live in Vienna 2020 concert is available in Dolby Atmos audio on Amazon Music HD and Blu-ray.

The movie maestro's January performance with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Wiener Philharmoniker at the world famous Vienna Musikverien was recorded and mixed in Atmos and has today been released in the immersive surround sound format by classical music record label Deutsche Grammophone. It's the latest Dolby Atmos Music to land on Amazon's £14.99/$14.99-per-month hi-res music service.

Amazon Music HD subscribers can now listen to the Dolby Atmos version through the Amazon Echo Studio speaker, which is currently the only device compatible with Amazon’s catalogue of 3D audio tracks, while buyers of the Blu-ray can hear it through any Dolby Atmos soundbar or speaker.

The concert, which marked Williams’ continental Europe conducting debut, features many of the movie soundtrack classics in his catalogue, which has won him no fewer than five Oscars, five Emmys and 25 Grammys. Yes, the iconic themes from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jaws, E. T., Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park are all in there, folks.

Songs specially adapted for Mutter include Hedwig’s Theme from the Harry Potter franchise, Devil’s Dance from The Witches of Eastwick and the Theme from Sabrina.

“I’m delighted that listeners will be able to share that experience through the special technology of Dolby Atmos,” said the movie music maestro himself.

Us too, John, us too.

