Retailer John Lewis is using mobile commerce to extend its 'click and collect' offer by launching its first virtual shop.

The company is trialling an innovative window display in the Brighton Waitrose branch.

Customers passing the window display can scan QR codes with their smartphone to purchase specific John Lewis items. After scanning the code, the shopper is linked to the johnlewis.com mobile site, in order to make a purchase.

If ordered before 7pm the products are available to collect from 2pm the next day.

Products available to buy from the 'virtual store' include items from John Lewis's 'Top 30 favourite things for Christmas' such as the Kindle e-reader. The trial runs until the end of December.

John Lewis marketing director Craig Inglis says: "The roll-out of our click and collect service to Waitrose shops is proving incredibly popular. This new 24-hour virttual shop in the heart of Brighton takes that convenience to another level."

Click and Collect is now available from 129 John Lewis and Waitrose stores.

