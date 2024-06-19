JBL's mammoth, five-star Bluetooth speaker is enjoying an equally colossal discount

This JBL Xtreme 3 deal is a biggie, and we're not just talking about the speaker. The burly Xtreme 3 is one of JBL's largest portable speakers, and while it may be big, its price tag just got a lot smaller, dropping to its joint lowest-ever price. The Xtreme 3 is just £189 at Amazon, falling from an original RRP of £299 for a total discount of nearly 40 per cent.

As one of the best Bluetooth speakers that JBL makes and one of the best that we've tested, we can attest to how well-made, versatile and sonically powerful the Xtreme 3 is. Yes, the Xtreme 4's arrival has contributed to the drop, but if you're thinking of shopping savvy, there's a lot to be said for grabbing what is still a superb performer at an awesome price.

JBL Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Xtreme 3 was £299 now £189 at Amazon (save £110)

One of JBL's beefiest speakers may be big, but that isn't to say the Xtreme 3 is just an unsubtle beast. With its impressive detail levels, supreme sense of dynamics and impeccable rhythmic drive, you're looking at an exceptional performer whichever way you swing it. £189 for this kind of portable power and prowess? Bargain.

Five stars

In our five-star review, we dubbed the JBL Xtreme 3 as being a "solid and sturdy product that should cope with anything you throw at it", harbouring "levels of sophistication and sound quality that will surprise many" before claiming that we hadn't found many comparable models that were so sonically gifted at the price. Even now, that remains the honest truth.

That's the real trick of the Xtreme 3, in that it melds rugged reliability and usability with some serious sonic sophistication. You receive a very healthy 15 hours of battery life from a two and two-and-a-half hour charge time from empty, and once up and firing, the sound you're treated to is dynamically involving and extraordinarily communicative for a speaker of its size and type.

Almost everything sounded good during our Xtreme 3 testing time, regardless not only of our choice of music but where we positioned the rugged, IP67-rated unit. Outside or indoors, playing rock or rap, the JBL has it covered. Grab one at Amazon and enjoy a bargain.

MORE:

Read our original Xtreme 3 review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are the best Bluetooth speakers

Our pick of the best outdoor speakers 2021: portable, wireless, waterproof