I’ve had my eye on this B&O speaker for ages, and now it’s just dropped in price…

Despite my love and admiration for JBL speakers, there's nothing quite like Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A1 2nd gen portable speaker. It's been a firm fixture in our best Bluetooth speakers list for a good while, mainly because not only does it sound superb, but it also has that luxurious je ne sais quoi factor that makes you fall in love with a piece of tech. It's just so... stylish.

If the idea of a B&O speaker gets your pulse racing, you can currently get your hands on the A1 for a third off its RRP. Formerly £239, the A1 has fallen to just £159 at Amazon thanks to the Black Friday sales currently underway, matching the lowest price we've witnessed so far during its lifespan.

Is it worth it? In my book, absolutely. When we tested the Beosound A1 (2nd gen), any concerns that this was a speaker that prioritised style over substance were quickly assuaged. Its expansive, rich sound keeps up with the best that JBL has to offer, Alexa's integration is seamless, and it's also pretty durable and hardwearing for something that looks so chic. Very much Bear Grills wearing his finest summer frock, if you like.

This deal price might drop the closer we get to Black Friday itself, but if you have your heart set on a specific colourway and want to bag a great deal, you might want to take advantage now.

Best Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) Bluetooth speaker deal

B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen was £239 now £159 at Amazon (save £80)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design, plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker. Definitely worth the investment if you're in the market for a portable model that looks and sounds so good.

Five stars

Read our B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen review

There are so many Bluetooth speakers that have passed through our testing rooms, but few left such an impression as the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen). The Danish company is obviously very good at producing products that really make an impression, and it's no different with the brand's smallest, but by no means weakest, performer. If ever there was a portable speaker with the "I want one of those" factor, it would be the Beosound A1.

Much of that has to do with the way it looks and feels. We couldn't fault the A1's build quality and finish during our review, and we can't fault it now. If you're looking for a quality portable speaker that majors on both style and substance (it's got an IP67 rating so it'll survive dust, rain and splashes), you've found it.

The addition of Alexa is a big plus for a portable model, as is a very respectable Bluetooth range of 800 feet / 240 meters. Soundwise, Bang & Olufsen really laid down a marker with the Beosound A1, delivering a smooth, balanced listen that doesn't lack for bass clout or a sense of musical fun. Top drawer stuff.

Anyone wanting a portable Bluetooth speaker that looks just a little bit special and sounds so refined should have the Beosound A1 very near the top of their wish list. Check out the speaker's six sumptuous colourways (be warned that "Grey Mist" isn't particularly discounted) and pick your favourite. If you don't, I just might...

