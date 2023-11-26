I've found the best Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deal, but it's not on Amazon

If you forgot to check for any AirPods Pro deals during Black Friday, don't worry, you haven't missed the boat as we roll into the Cyber Monday deals. Various retailers – Amazon, Currys, Very – have all slashed the price of Apple's superb AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds down to £199 this weekend – that's a decent £30 saving on five-star buds.

But that's not the lowest price you'll find them at. I've discovered that you can find the AirPods Pro 2 listed at an even lower price of just £185 at OnBuy – that's a further £14 off some of the best wireless earbuds, for Apple fans and otherwise. There's one caveat: this deal is for the 2022 Lightning connector case model, while all the £199 deal prices elsewhere are for the newer 2023 USB-C case version. (But the earbuds and performance are the same!)

I've been using the AirPods Pro 2 every day since they were first announced in September 2022 and, if you're a dedicated iPhone user, I can genuinely say these are easily the best wireless buds to use with any iOS device. An under-£200 discount price for a flagship pair that originally launched at £249 is a deal worth snapping up.

In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we complimented their clear, detailed sound, excellent noise-cancelling and awesome battery life. ANC was vastly improved as well, courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip – it's subtle but effective, with an open presentation that makes wearing them on long journeys comfortable.

It's worth noting you can now get these earbuds with two different charging cases if you look online – either the new USB-C connector case that Apple unveiled this September 2023 or the original Lightning connector case. I've been using both versions and can confidently say that, apart from the connection method, there is no change at all to the earbuds themselves or to the performance. So it's worth going with the cheaper model if you're on a bargain hunt.

The battery life is also the same between the two models: you get six hours on a single charge but a beefy 30 hours overall with the charging case. Thanks to a recent iOS 17 software update, there are new features such as Adaptive Audio (which dynamically adjusts the ANC level depending on your surrounding's noise levels) and Conversation Awareness (which pauses music when it recognises you're speaking). Personally, I find that these features work really well and make the AirPods Pro as useful and fun to use as other five-star buds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

I certainly haven't heard a pair of in-ear AirPods sound as musical, detailed or powerful, either. While the excellent Sony WF-1000XM5 pips them when it comes to outright detail and transparency, the AirPods Pro 2 remain a really fantastic, fun listen. They're still the pair I grab whenever I leave the house. They fit well, the features and playback controls are incredibly intuitive to use and change on the fly – it's a seamless experience.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2 are a great pair of premium wireless earbuds and work beautifully with other Apple kit. So if you're keen on owning a pair, it's high time to be taking advantage thanks to these Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deals for under £200 right now.

