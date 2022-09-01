iPhone 14 Pro's two notches will become one when the screen is on – report

The iPhone 14 Pro might have two notches, but they will appear as one when the screen is turned on, according to a new report.

It's been widely reported that the two iPhone 14 Pro models will have two cutouts replacing the current notch: a round 'hole punch' cutout, and a longer pill-shaped one. Now MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports that Apple will turn off the pixels between the two when the screen is powered on, making them appear as one longer cutout.

Why? Apparently this would make it less distracting for the user. But it does raise the question: if you're going to create a big part of the screen that won't show content, why not just stick with the current notch? Surely the whole point of the new cutouts was to minimise the amount of unused screen?

This rumour comes courtesy of an anonymous tipster. They also claim that Apple will expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts in order to display icons and notifications. Intriguing.

But the mysterious tipster isn't the only one saying this. According to MacRumors there's chatter across Chinese social media networks purportedly from Foxconn employees saying the same thing. And noted analyst – and Bloomberg pundit – Mark Gurman has also corroborated it (see below).

This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENxAugust 31, 2022 See more

Apple is holding a launch event on Wednesday labelled 'Far Out', which is widely expected to be the iPhone 14 launch. This year's range is expected to put more distance between the Pro and non-Pro variants, with the former predicted to have better screens, newer processors, more powerful cameras, and these new cutouts. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? to see what unfolds on the 7th.

MORE:

Here's what to expect from the iPhone 14 range

iPhone SE 3 (2022) vs iPhone SE 2 (2020): which is better?

Save big with today's best iPhone deals

Decisions decisions: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: which should you buy?