iPhone 14 launch date could be sooner than expected

When will the iPhone 14 launch? It's a question that has dogged tech tipsters for months – but while most continue to gravitate towards 13th September, a surprising new leak tips Apple to pull the trigger the week earlier.

Noted tipster Max Weinbach claims Apple could unveil the iPhone 14 on Tuesday 6th September and open pre-orders on Friday 16th September. That would suggest an on sale date of Friday 23rd September.

Weinbach’s tweet was a reply to fellow Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who stated that the next iPad update was due to be pushed back because Apple was focusing on the "all-important iPhone 14".

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16thnot 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiCAugust 7, 2022 See more

Apple rarely announces the dates of its events more than two weeks in advance but, typically, the Californian tech giant reserves the second Tuesday in September for the launch of its latest iPhone.

Weinbach's prediction comes as something of a surprise in light of recent iPhone 14 leaks, which talk of Apple struggling to source enough camera lenses and grappling with display delays in Taiwan.

It's worth noting that there today's iPhone 14 leak comes with a couple caveats. Firstly, Weinbach admits that his "not 100% sure" and "mainly a Samsung guy". Secondly, Monday 5th September is Labor Day – a major public holiday in the US.

Setting up an iPhone 14 launch over that weekend, potentially forcing hundreds of Apple staff to miss out on BBQs with friends and family, doesn't sound like a particularly viable option.

Whatever the date, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch can't come soon enough for many tech fans. Apple's next flagship handsets are said to boast a complete redesign, new 48MP main camera and big OLED display upgrades.

Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the latest iPhone 14 launch date leaks just as soon as they break.

