The original deepblue was launched in 2013, but the company has gone back to the drawing board in a bid to create an improved version of the wireless speaker. Judging by the response, it seems as if it could be onto a winner.

Peachtree turned to Indiegogo for its crowdfunding campaign, which got underway on July 21st. And when we came to see how it was progressing today [July 22nd], it had already exceeded its $63,000 funding target comfortably.

deepblue2 is expected to retail for $499, but the early Indiegogo supporters wasted no time in taking advantage of an offer that got them a speaker for $249. While no longer available, it's still possible to get a deepblue2 for $299.

The speaker features a custom 440W amplifier that Peachtree claims to be five times more powerful than rival Bluetooth speakers, along with a 6.5in woofer, two 3in mid-range drivers and two 1in soft-dome tweeters in three-way setup.

You'll be able to connect your device – from smartphones to computers and traditional components – to deepblue2 using aptX Bluetooth. If your source isn't Bluetooth-enabled, there's a 3.5mm stereo input for a wired connection.

Peachtree Audio president Andrew Clark said: "Peachtree is a pretty small company and Indiegogo gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with a large group of people we might never be able to reach otherwise."

Jonathan Derda is Peachtree's "Ambassador of Awesome" and added: ". Deepblue2 is an all-in-one wireless speaker that truly has the dynamics and deep bass of a big loudspeaker – all squeezed into an enclosure smaller than half a cubic foot."

The $63,000 campaign goal is designed to fund "final tooling and production costs" and, while it has already been reached, you can still back the Indiegogo campaign here as it looks to become one of the latest crowdfunding successes of 2014.

