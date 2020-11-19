IMAX Enhanced comes to Polk Audio and Definitive Technology speakers

Polk Audio and Definitive Technology have become the first home cinema brands to have their speaker packages certified for IMAX Enhanced compatibility. The move allows an almost end-to-end IMAX Enhanced experience which can now included a certified 4K Blu-ray film, AVR, TV or projector and speaker system too.

The IMAX Enhanced team rounded up Hollywood sound mixers, DTS engineers and those from Polk Audio and Definitive Technology too to extend the AV certification programme into the loudspeaker space.

The Sound United speaker lines to receive the IMAX Enhanced certification are the Definitive Technology Demand D17, D15, D5c and Polk Audio Legend L800, L600 and L400.

Announced in September 2018, IMAX Enhanced is an AV certification programme, in partnership with DTS, designed to guarantee that the kit you're using and content you're watching is delivering the best picture and sound quality around. It promises "clearer pictures and brighter images" through IMAX digitally re-mastered 4K HDR and the DTS:X 3D audio codec.

IMAX recommends 7.2.4ch for IMAX Enhanced content with the minimum possible set-up to take advantage of IMAX's DTS:X mix a 5.1.4 channel arrangement.

The IMAX Enhanced programme is still in relatively early stages but there is strong manufacturer support with Sony currently offering the largest range of certified devices. Others on board include Arcam, Pioneer, Onkyo, TCL, Hisense and other Sound United brands such as Denon and Marantz.

MORE:



Want to know about about IMAX Enchanced? Everything you need to know.

Ready to go 5.1 or higher? Here are the best speaker packages to consider.

Time to upgrade? Take a look at the very best AV receivers.