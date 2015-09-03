JBL SoundShift is a new technology which can automatically switch audio between sources, allowing you to beam audio being viewed on another device, such as a smartphone, direct to the Boost TV soundbar.

Michael Mauser, president of Lifestyle Audio for Harman, said: "We are pleased to offer consumers a TV sound system worth staying home for, with first-to-market capabilities that make switching audio from the flatscreen to the screen in your hand as easy as possible."

The JBL Boost TV also offers a virtual surround mode, Dolby Digital decoding via the speaker's optical input and Bluetooth streaming, so you can connect up to three different devices wirelessly to play music.

This soundbar-cum-wireless-speaker also features JBL Connect technology. It's a multi-room-esque solution, which means you can can connect multiple compatible speakers and play the same track through all of them via Bluetooth.

The JBL Boost TV will hit stores in October and will cost around £170.

