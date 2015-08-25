The Onkyo X9 is billed as 'the first high-resolution audio portable speaker', and despite our initial scepticism, this is because it can play high-res audio tracks via its USB input. And it has the HRA accreditation to prove it.

The USB connection is designed for connecting to a PC or laptop and can play PCM formats up to 24-bit/96kHz (it will play but downsample 24/192 files).

A portable speaker with a 10-hour rechargeable battery, plus Bluetooth and wired internet connectivity, the X9 also has an analogue audio input. You can connect to up to four Bluetooth devices at once, and there's a 'dedicated high-resolution audio headphone output' - again, it meets official HRA accreditation requirements.

Four 5cm mid-bass drivers, two 19mm tweeters and two passive radiators take care of the sound, while 'advanced digital signal processing' will allow the speaker to deal with high-res audio file formats.

The speaker delivers 4 x 10W of power, is available in silver and will go on sale this autumn costing £250 (€350).

Following in the footsteps of the Onkyo ES-HF300 cans are two new pairs of headphones, one on-ear and one in-ear.

These are also billed as high-res audio products, though we're fairly sure this doesn't stretch any further than claiming to deliver top-quality sound when fed any HRA source material.

The HR500M on-ear headphones sport a closed-back design, have an in-line remote for music playback, a built-in mic for taking hands-free voice calls, and use 40mm drivers. They will cost £130 (€180).

The E700m in-ears are more affordable, priced at £75 (€100), and have 13.5mm drivers and "oval sound tubes". A semi-closed design, they come with silicone and Comply foam tips. They also have an in-line remote and built-in mic for taking phone calls.

Both headphone models are available in black and white.

These products will no doubt be joined by plenty more new kit from Onkyo, not to mention everyone else, at IFA in Berlin. The trade show gets under way next week.

