At least this one is the finished article, and will be in stores from mid September. The Audio-Technica AT-LP5 is a direct drive turntable with a cast aluminium record platter, fitted with an AT95EX Dual moving magnet cartridge, mounted on a lightweight AT-HS10 headshell.

The AT-LP5's J-shaped tonearm is based on original Audio-Technica designs from the 1960s and 70s. The deck can play records at 33 1/3 rpm or 45 rpm, has phono and line stereo outputs with separate grounding, a low-resonance damped and weighted chassis and a rubber-composite platter mat. A matte black paint finish completes the package.

Richard Garrido, Audio-Technica's European President, says: "The LP5 is a hi-fi turntable that offers performance far beyond what many people may expect at this price."

Owners have the choice of using either the internal or an external phone preamp, and performance is further enhanced by the use of a mains power supply with enhanced grounding, says Audio-Technica.

And in a nod to modern day technology, the LP5 also has a USB output and bundled Audacity software so owners can record their vinyl albums on to a Mac or PC in a choice of digital audio formats.

