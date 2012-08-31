Just announced by German audio design company Sonoro Audio is Troy, a £149 desktop audio system able to play music from, and charge, just about any smartphone, tablet device or mobile music player.

Available in a choice of four colours of felt finish – black, green, red or grey, Troy uses a combination of two USB sockets for charging different devices and two 3.5mm stereo input cable to allow it to work with any device with USB charging and a headphone socket.

The universal holder on the top can support a wide range of devices, placing the screen at an angle so it can be used in an office environment – for example with a Bluetooth keyboard, while the 'lid' is removable to hide away your cables, and reverses to hide away the holder when it's not in use.

The two 3.5mm stereo sockets are located on the bottom of the unit and under the lid, which also conceals the two USB ports. One USB supplies a 1 amp current for smaller devices, the other 2.1amps for the likes of tablets.

Volume and on-off is controlled by a single knob on the side, and Troy uses integrated digital signal processing and a downward-venting port to get the best from the 7.5cm drive unit.

The enclosure is made of wood for optimal sound, with rounded corners to stiffen the cabinet and reduce internal resonances, while the top and bottom of the unit are made from high-quality plastics.

The Sonoro Audio Troy is distributed in the UK by Computers Unlimited, and is available now.

