And it's super-slim new TV mounts that are at the heart of the new releases from Sanus Systems, the consumer brand of Milestone AV Technologies, 'the world's largest mount manufacturer'.

The company has launched five new ranges of TV wall mounts, led by the super-slim VMT14, £90, and VMT15 tilting mount (pictured), £75, which allows you to attach a 26-46in screen just 2cms from a wall.

The VLT14 titlting mount. yours for £90, offers a similarly slimline design and integrated cable management. For larger screens, the VLF311 has similar functionality.

And if you want absolute control over your viewing angle then you'll want the VMF308, which gives 'full motion' control with up to 70 degrees of room for manoeuvre.

For those on a budget, the tilting mount for small screens, the VST15, should do a job for £18, while the VML10 offers a slim fixed mount for larger screens and costs £35.

