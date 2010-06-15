The talk may all be of football right now, but if you're a tennis fan, this new Wimbledon app from IBM could be mightily handy.

The latest version of IBM's 'Seer' augmented reality app for iPhone and Android mobiles will allow users to "see through walls" and never miss a point again.

The 2010 Seer app streams live video from on and off the court based on the user's exact location. So even if you're outside the court in question, you'll still be able to see what's going on inside. Clever.

What's more, the free to download app gives live geo-tagged information on queue lengths at food and drink stands and taxi queues, as well as busy areas such as the Aorangi Terrace (aka Henman Hill).

""Wimbledon 2010 will set a new landmark for sports technology and will be one to watch ahead of major forthcoming events such as the London 2010 Olympics," says Alan Flack, IBM's Wimbledon client and programme executive.

Both the Android and iPhone versions offer a real-time guide and interactive map of the tournament, as well as providing up-to-the-second scores, venue and transport information.

The Seer applications will be available for download from the iTunes App Store or Android Market in time for the start of the tournament next Monday, June 21.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter