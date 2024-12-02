I found the best tiny OLED deals: a Cyber Monday special on a five-star LG and 2 wild card recommendations

Getting a small OLED TV is tricky at the best of times as only a handful of companies make them. Which means getting a solid Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal on one is even trickier.

Which is why I’ve spent the past four days keeping tabs on the price of every 42- and 48-inch OLED TV I can think of to offer you the best discounts on this year’s small options. And after all that effort, I have one big recommendation and two wild card suggestions

42-inch LG C4

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

If you want a fantastic small OLED then I have only one serious recommendation: the 42-inch LG C4.

You can currently get the 42-inch LG C4 at Mark’s Electrical for £877 (save £522). If you have Prime and want it delivered tomorrow the 42-inch LG C4 is also available for £888 on Amazon.

LG 42-inch C4: was £1,399 now £877 at markselectrical.co.uk The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV currently available. Featuring flawless specifications, and offering solid picture quality, it's a fantastic option for everyone from gamers to sports and movie fans.

Why is this the only 42-inch OLED described as a full recommendation? Because it’s the only one that impressed us enough during testing to earn a perfect five star rating. In fact, our reviewers, myself included, liked it so much we also gave it this year’s best gaming TV and best 40-43-inch TV awards.

For the money you’ll get a top performing OLED with immersive, punchy picture quality, flawless gaming specifications and excellent app support. Our 42-inch LG C4 review says as much, with our testers bluntly reporting:

“The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV money can buy right now. Though its audio isn't the best, it delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals.”

So if you want a solid saving on a 42-inch OLED this Cyber Monday on a set we’ve tested and know delivers the goods picture-wise, this is your only option.

48-inch LG B4

(Image credit: Future)

This brings us on to my first wild card suggestion – the 48-inch LG B4. You can buy the 48-inch LG B4 for £755 at Amazon (save £144).

LG B4 48-inch 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £755 at Amazon (save £144)

The B4 supercedes the B3, which we described as 'all the TV that most people will ever need'. The newer model should still produce the goods (we hope it would be even better) and even has four top-spec HDMI sockets, which will be music to the ears of hardcore gamers.

We had an early hands-on look at the LG B4, which is the cheapest OLED in LG’s current line, at the start of the year, but haven’t managed to get one in our dedicated viewing rooms for the proper review treatment yet.

But, we’re fairly confident listing it here as our opening impressions of it were positive and LG B-series sets have a strong track record. The LG B3 earned a perfect five star rating when we reviewed it, for example. And given how good the C4 and flagship LG G4 performed, we do have high hopes for the B4. Hence its inclusion as our first wild card in this list.

42-inch Panasonic MZ700

(Image credit: Panasonic)

If your response to the first wild card was “forget risk I just want the cheapest OLED TV possible” then you’ll likely be most interested in this list's second wild card, the 42-inch Panasonic MZ700B.

You can currently buy the 42-inch Panasonic MZ700B for £539 on Amazon (save £260).

Panasonic TX-42MZ700B: was £799 now £539 at Amazon The MZ700B is the cheapest option we've seen for an OLED from a known home cinema brand. If you want an OLED at the best price possible this is the one to get.

The MZ700B was the cheapest option in Japanese home cinema heavyweight Panasonic’s 2023 line of OLEDs, sitting behind the MZ1500 and MZ2000 we reviewed last year.

We haven’t had it in for testing, so we want to heavily caveat that we can't comment on its picture quality at all. But if you’re willing to roll the dice it’s the cheapest OLED you can get from a known and respected home cinema brand period. So pretty much your only option if you don’t want to spend a little more.

