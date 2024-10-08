Surprise Prime Day soundbar deal sees Sonos Ray drop to its lowest ever price

The Sonos Ray has hit a new low price of £141 at Amazon – but you'd better be quick. Stock is limited not only at Amazon, but at other retailers running similar deals.

Is there a Sonos Ray 2 incoming? Possibly. But that's a story for another day. For now, let's focus on the incredible deal in front of us...

The Ray is the entry-level model in Sonos's soundbar range. To keep the price down, Sonos has omitted eARC connectivity, which means no Dolby Atmos. But it does still have multiroom support and AirPlay 2 for wireless playback from an Apple device. There is no Bluetooth though.

It is small enough to sit beneath a gaming monitor or a small TV – of course, if you have a massive OLED TV, you're going to want a bigger soundbar to do it justice. Having said that, the Ray's audio output does seem significantly larger than the soundbar's dimensions suggest.

Dialogue is clear and forthright, and the audio has plenty of texture. In our initial review, we noted a strange buzzing sound in its low end that proved distracting. Thankfully that has since been fixed via a firmware update, and we duly bumped the Ray's score up to four stars.

It also has Sonos's Trueplay technology, which calibrates its sound to your room. All in all, this is a lot of soundbar for £141. But hurry – at time of writing, there were only 13 units left at Amazon, only one left at Peter Tyson, and Richer Sounds was making you call up stores to check stock and order direct from them.

If you are able to spend more, the Sonos Arc and Beam (Gen 2) are also heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Check out all the best soundbar deals via the link below.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

The best deals for Prime Big Deals Day

Read the full Sonos Ray review

Don't make these: 5 mistakes everyone makes with Sonos soundbars