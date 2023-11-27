Hurry! The best Cyber Monday headphones deal is back... but for how long?

If you missed the best Cyber Monday headphones deal the first time around, think yourself lucky. Because it's back, but probably not for long.

The Rode NTH-100 won a What Hi-Fi? Award at full price, then they dropped to just £69 at Amazon for Black Friday. That deal extended into the weekend before disappearing, presumably because due to a shortage of stock. Now it's back! But with the sun starting to set on Cyber Monday, you'll have to be quick...

Best Rode NTH-100 headphones deal

Rode NTH-100 was £150 now £69 at Amazon (save £81)

This is by far the lowest-ever price we've seen for the Award-winning Rode NTH-100, the first headphones ever produced by the Australian audio brand. Given their dynamic, engaging sound, pleasing build and stylish exterior, we pray they're by no means the last.

Read our Rode NTH-100 review

We tested these superb wired headphones at their official price of £150, so this deal represents a whopping £81 / 54% discount. It's the cheapest they've ever been, and surely they won't go lower.

We've spent much of this year gushing over the brilliance of the Rode NTH-100, mainly because we can't believe just how exceptional these versatile, well-made and sweet-sounding wired headphones actually are. At this price, this has to be the headphones deal of the year so far.

Comfortable, classy and with a sophisticated, eloquent sound, we've been truly blown away by the NTH-100's sonic chops. If this is as good as Rode can manage straight out of the gate, imagine how good things will be in a few years' time.

As we wrote in our review, "headphones are (usually) for one of two things: for casual entertainment, or for critical, businesslike purposes like monitoring or mixing."

Finding a pair that can do both is very much the Holy headphone Grail, yet the NTH-100 manages it with style. Neutral, naturalistic yet with enough musicality and oomph to really get your tracks firing, they really are the best of both worlds, especially when they reveal that gorgeous sonic midrange.

If you want a versatile, well-made and deeply satisfying pair of wired headphones for either home entertainment or professional purposes, we really can't think of many better than the Rode NTH-100. Want a pair of 2023 Award-winners at their lowest ever price? Head over to Amazon and pick up a steal, before too-late Tuesday rolls around.

