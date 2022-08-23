Huge leak reveals Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 design and price

WinFuture (opens in new tab) has posted a tranche of images of the as-yet-unannounced Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. If these images are on the money – and they look very official indeed – the sequel to the original five-star QuietComfort Earbuds could have a new design and $299 price tag (around £250, AU$430).

While the new buds have a similar form factor to their predecessors, the design is slightly different, and should protrude less from the wearer's ear. They will come in black and white finishes.

(Image credit: Bose / WinFuture)

According to WinFuture, they will offer the same six hours of battery life from the buds, though it's not clear how much extra runtime the case will add. The original QuietComfort Earbuds had a total battery life of 18 hours including the case – that's not bad, though bettered by the AirPods 3 and Sony WF-1000XM4. Let's hope Bose has boosted the battery life this time around.

Then there's the price: $299 is $19 pricier than their predecessors. With inflation making most products more expensive, maybe a price hike was inevitable, but it will still be unwelcome for many in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

The buds should launch in the next few weeks, WinFuture says. We'll bring you all the news once it's official, and any leaks that come our way before then.

