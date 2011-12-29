Does your old FM radio need replacing? We've been hunting out the sale bargains on the latest DAB and internet radios, and here are some of the best deals we've found so far:
Pure One Mini DAB/FM radio £39.97 (Currys) Read our review
Pure One Elite DAB/FM radio £59.99 (Amazon) Read our review
Pure One Flow DAB/FM/internet radio £83.94 (Laskys) Read our review
ViewQuest Retro 1 DAB radio with iPod dock £85.25 (Play.com) Read our review
Logitech Squeezebox wi-fi internet radio £99.99 (Currys) Read our review
Monitor Audio AirStream internet/FM radio £99.99 (Amazon)
OXX Digital Classic DAB/FM internet radio £129.99 (Amazon) Read our review
Vita R1 MkII DAB/FM radio £139.95 (Superfi) Read our review
Roberts Revival iStream DAB/internet radio £154.99 (Hughes Direct) Read our review
Revo Axis internet/DAB/FM radio with iPod dock £174.90 (Amazon) Read our review
If you see any more great DAB/internet radio bargains in the sales, let us know in the comments box below.
