Holiday deals continue with $80 off Bose QC45 headphones

If you're in the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, well, you're in luck, because Bose's popular QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones are now on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $249 from $329.

In our review of the QuietComfort 45 headphones, we gave them four-stars and complemented their effective ANC, excellent battery life, and comfortable build. Put simply, if you need some ANC headphones, the Bose QC45 are a strong choice.

Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 sale

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 at Amazon (save $80) (opens in new tab)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones are great on the go, offering class-leading noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound to go with it. With $80 off, they are a tempting proposition indeed.

The QC45 are the successors to the hugely popular QC 35 II in Bose's long-standing QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones range, which has made a name for itself over the years for its class-leading active noise cancellation technology combined with competitive sound and street-smart design. The QC45 happily continues that legacy, and upgrades over its predecessor include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is once again the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45 and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5.

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘aware’ (otherwise known as 'transparency' or 'ambient') mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at a third of the price, a genuine steal too.