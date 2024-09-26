Heybrook is back! HB1 Evolution speakers reimagine the beloved 80s classic

Heybrook is tugging hard at the nostalgic heartstrings of British hi-fi enthusiasts by announcing that it is not only returning to the loudspeaker business but also making its first comeback product a modern reimagining of its most iconic model from the 80s.

The all-new HB1 Evolution are indeed built on the foundations of the iconic HB1, which were the first speakers (product, even) to win three What Hi-Fi? Awards in a row – in 1983, 1984 and 1985. The entry-level bookshelf speakers were designed by the company's co-founder Peter Comeau (designer of other loudspeaker icons such as the Wharfedale Diamonds and Mission 780) and feature, no less, in both our list of the best British speakers of all time and the best speakers of What Hi-Fi?'s lifetime.

In fact, only last year did we pen our desire for the Heybrook HB1 (and seven other products) to be brought back to life, in an era where resurrecting classic hi-fi is clearly fashionable – and now that wish has come true.

Comeau is once again behind the brand and the design, alongside co-owner Peter Farrow, who is also the founder and CEO of valve amplifier manufacturer English Acoustics (also British, of course!) The revived company promises that the HB1 Evolution "isn't an exercise in badge engineering; [it] contains all of the DNA of the original HB1 and more."

We will have to wait a little longer for further details of the HB1 Evolution, which are set to launch at the UK Audio Show in Staverton, Northamptonshire next weekend (5th-6th October). Watch this space! The speakers will be demonstrated in English Acoustics' showroom alongside its Downton tube preamp (pictured below) and Stereo 41c tube power amp.

(Image credit: Peter Farrow, English Acoustics)

The HB1 Evolution certainly have big shoes to fill, considering the success and acclaim of their heritage model, which was a landmark product for Heybrook at the time and helped it develop into a considerably bigger company. In an interview some years ago, Comeau said that "at one point I think the HB1 got about fifteen per cent of the share of the market of loudspeakers below £200 which was quite something!"

We called the HB1 an "example of a speaker that could hold its own against much more expensive efforts... though they worked well with budget equipment they excelled when partnered with top-quality electronics".

