Have your say! Cast your vote in the What Hi-Fi? Readers' Award 2023

The nights are drawing in, summer is fast becoming a distant memory, and the English football season is hitting its stride, which can only mean one thing: the What Hi-Fi? Awards are just around the corner.

The first set of winners in the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards will be revealed on the What Hi-Fi? website on Wednesday 11th October. This will be followed by the announcement of our Product of the Year winners in each category, which takes place at the What Hi-Fi? Awards event in London on the evening of the 15th November. And you can play your part in deciding one of the winners.

It's unfortunately too late for us to consider that speaker you've been building in your shed for the last ten years, but you can at least have your say on your favourite product of the year.

We've compiled a shortlist from our most popular reviews in 2023 and it's up to you to choose the winner. The product with the most votes will win our 2023 Readers' Award.

Last year it was the Sonus Faber Omnia that won your affection, no doubt thanks in part to its striking design, not to mention its streaming skills. You can see all of last year's winners over at the What Hi-Fi? Awards site.

This year we have speakers, TVs, amplifiers and more, from the likes of Bowers & Wilkins, KEF, Naim and Sony. So which will get your vote?

Read on to see the full shortlist and vote for your favourite. Voting closes Monday 2nd October at 5pm BST.

Read about this year's shortlisted products