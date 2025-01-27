Harman Kardon’s small-yet-mighty soundbar has dropped to almost half-price

Even at its full price, the Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700 is a great option if you can’t quite stretch to more pricey soundbars such as the Sonos Arc. But now the four-star ‘bar has dropped from £450 to the staggering price of £199 at Peter Tyson. What a steal! This price is only available for those with VIP accounts, but it’s free and easy to sign up for.

While it does not have the stylish design of most modern soundbars, the MultiBeam’s balanced sound and excellent spatial effects make it very much worth considering. If you are looking for a cost-efficient soundbar with impressive surround sound technology, this could be the perfect find.

The MultiBeam 700 is smaller than its more premium sibling, the MultiBeam 1100, and it lacks the modern feel of many newer soundbars, but the slightly clunky design is more than made up for by the super-low price and easy-going sound. But it more than makes up for its slightly clunky design and size with its low price tag and easy-listening sound.

In our review of the MultiBeam 700, we said: “Much care has been taken to avoid rough edges or sparkly treble – anything that may wear the ears – and there’s a satisfying amount of bass here that perhaps belies the soundbar’s 79cm wide frame.”

It houses a pair of 25mm tweeters and five 5cm woofers, and it does a good job of simulating a 5.1-channel surround effect.

The MultiBeam has a top-notch selection of other features, too. It includes Bluetooth, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay in its connections, as well as one HDMI ARC, aux in and optical in. On top of that, there are 2.4G and 5G wi-fi transmitters. There’s no Dolby Atmos support here, but for the money this still looks like a bit of a steal.

