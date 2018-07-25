Despite the growth of noise-cancelling, wireless and even true wireless headphones in recent years, Grado has remained loyal to its wired designs, and agricultural metal and wood aesthetics, for years - from its flagship Professional Series right through to its in-ear range. But now the US headphone and cartridge brand looks ready to finally join the wire-free world.

It has teased a forthcoming pair of headphones on Twitter and Facebook with a GIF showing a cloth about to be pulled over a pair of headphones. The post’s comment reads: "Our newest headphones are on that stand. Wait, where are the wires?"

You can’t see what the headphones look like – although we’d be surprised if they didn’t resemble their many siblings – and for now Grado is being tight-lipped on any details, including price and availability.

Until more is revealed (at IFA, perhaps?), all we can hope is that they are well specified - and, of course, they possess anything like the quality of performance we associate with Grado headphones…

