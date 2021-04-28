Grab the lowest ever price on this Sony 4K projector!

You don't get deals on current Sony 4K projectors. The extraordinary £1000 off this five-star, native 4K machine must be part of some wonderful dream from which we're going to wake up from in a moment.

There are only four of the Sony VPL-VW590ES projectors left in stock at this price. Normally £6999, it's down to just £5933 on Amazon at the time of writing and we suggest you don't hang about if a native 4K projector has always been on your wishlist.

The slight discrepancy in the name is because this is the white finish version of the Sony projector which makes it the very same model we gave five stars to when it was launched at the end of 2020. It's still very much part of Sony's SXRD projector line-up going forward and will likely not be replaced for at least another two years.

Sony 4K projector deal

Sony VPL-VW590W native 4K projector £6999 £5933 at Amazon

Pick up this five-star reviewed native 4K projector for an absolute steal. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

The Sony VPL-VW590ES is Sony's top lamp-based projector. It comes with a 1800 lumens high pressure mercury light source, capable of creating a picture at up to 300in. Its throw ratio of 1.38:1 to 2.83:1 means you can get a 100in image at a distance of between 3.1-6.4m.

It's fitted with a trio of Sony's SXRD native 4K projector panels and the Sony X1 for projector picture processor. Its HDR10-compatible and brings its own brand of dynamic HDR by adjusting brightness in real-time according to frame-by-frame analysis.

We thoroughly enjoyed testing this projector during our reviews process and would highly recommend it even without this unprecedented discount. Take the plunge and you won't regret it (but if you do it's worth remembering that Amazon has a 30-day returns policy).

MORE:

Take a look at the five star Sony VPL-VW590ES review

JVC DLA-N5 vs Sony VPL-VW590ES: which 4K projector should you buy?