Grab Sony's class-leading WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with £100 off thanks to this tempting deal

When it comes to the best noise-cancelling headphones, there are all manner of products worthy of being included in the Hall of Fame. And Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are right up there with the very best of them.

Delivering everything from superb sound quality, and a comfortable design, to incredible noise cancellation and long haul-worthy battery life, the XM5s tick every box that most users could ever want. And now, you can get them for £279 at Amazon – that's a whopping £100 cheaper than their £379 launch price.

Both Amazon and Sony UK have slashed the price of these award-winning cans from their original £379 down to a wallet-friendly £279. Granted, the XM5s were cheaper on Amazon during the recent Prime Day sales event, (they were £260), but their current price is still noteworthy. If you’ve been eyeing them up, now could be the time to strike.

The discount applies to all available colours, including Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver, so you can pick your favourite hue without compromising on savings.

The XM5s are one of those products that do their job extremely well, without any fuss, tweaking, or faffing required. They look the part, with a comfortable build, and it’s hard to argue against their blend of superb sound, excellent noise cancellation, and plethora of app-controlled features and customisation options.

We were impressed with their overall package enough to award them five stars, praising the jump in sound quality over the previous iteration, the WH-1000XM4.

These improvements are, in part, due to Sony’s newer Integrated Processor V1, which works in tandem with Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 to deliver the company's most effective noise-cancellation yet. In practice, this means you can enjoy your tunes in blissful isolation, whether you're battling the rumble of public transport or the chatter of a busy office.

Sound quality is, unsurprisingly, top-notch. The 30mm drivers pump out audio with impressive clarity, serving up punchy bass, crisp mids, and sparkling highs. It's a sound signature that works wonderfully across a wide range of genres, from classical to hip-hop.

But the XM5s aren't just about raw audio performance. They're also packed with clever features that make them a joy to use day-to-day. The Adaptive Sound Control automatically tweaks audio settings based on your environment and activity, while Speak-to-Chat pauses your music when you start a conversation - handy for those quick chats at the coffee machine.

Battery life is equally impressive, with up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. And if you're in a rush, a quick 10-minute top-up will give you a generous five hours of listening time.

Should you buy the Sony WH-1000XM5?

At their original price, the XM5s were already a compelling package. Although this current discount seems them fall just short of the lowest price ever, at £279, the Sonys are still a superb option for anyone who’s been on the fence about upgrading their 'phones. Whether you're a discerning, wireless headphones-wearing audiophile or simply someone who appreciates great sound in a well-sorted package, the XM5s will impress.

