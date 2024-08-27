Got an Audio-Technica Bluetooth turntable? These budget standmounts may be ideal companions

Audio-Technica has unveiled its latest powered standmount speakers, the AT-SP3X. Designed to "elevate the music listening experience from wireless sources", the new standmounts are built to slot into Audio-Technica's existing ecosystem of products, pairing effortlessly with models from the brand's turntable range such as the new AT-LP70xBT entry-level deck.

Promising to bring plenty of "room-filling sonic punch", the AT-SP3X aim for rich, full-range audio that goes well beyond their comparatively slender build. Housing a 7.6cm woofer alongside a 28mm tweeter, Audio-Technica claims that the new bookshelf units have been crafted to produce a "powerful, well-balanced sound for music, movies and more".

Around the back, Audio-Technica's latest are equipped with dual RCA jacks directly connecting with wired analogue sources, while built-in Bluetooth facilitates wireless streaming with compatible models. They're even equipped with Bluetooth Multipoint, a feature that's become increasingly popular with most wireless earbuds, which allows you to stay hooked up to two Bluetooth devices at once without the need to constantly re-establish your connection.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Designed to be easy to set up and usable in almost any domestic space, the AT-SP3X need no external receiver or amplifier. Using an included AC adapter (with three additional international plug fittings), the new speakers provide an LED indicator and on-unit volume control dial so you can monitor and adjust your music from the units themselves.

Available in a matte black finish, the Audio-Technica AT-SP3X will go on sale from August 27th, priced at £169 / €199.

MORE:

Read our Audio Technica AT-LPW50BTRW review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve just listened to £250,000 worth of turntables and this is what I learned

These are the best bookshelf speakers