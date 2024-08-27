Got an Audio-Technica Bluetooth turntable? These budget standmounts may be ideal companions

Audio-Technica has unveiled its latest powered standmount speakers, the AT-SP3X. Designed to "elevate the music listening experience from wireless sources", the new standmounts are built to slot into Audio-Technica's existing ecosystem of products, pairing effortlessly with models from the brand's turntable range such as the new AT-LP70xBT entry-level deck.
Promising to bring plenty of "room-filling sonic punch", the AT-SP3X aim for rich, full-range audio that goes well beyond their comparatively slender build. Housing a 7.6cm woofer alongside a 28mm tweeter, Audio-Technica claims that the new bookshelf units have been crafted to produce a "powerful, well-balanced sound for music, movies and more".
Around the back, Audio-Technica's latest are equipped with dual RCA jacks directly connecting with wired analogue sources, while built-in Bluetooth facilitates wireless streaming with compatible models. They're even equipped with Bluetooth Multipoint, a feature that's become increasingly popular with most wireless earbuds, which allows you to stay hooked up to two Bluetooth devices at once without the need to constantly re-establish your connection.
Designed to be easy to set up and usable in almost any domestic space, the AT-SP3X need no external receiver or amplifier. Using an included AC adapter (with three additional international plug fittings), the new speakers provide an LED indicator and on-unit volume control dial so you can monitor and adjust your music from the units themselves.
Available in a matte black finish, the Audio-Technica AT-SP3X will go on sale from August 27th, priced at £169 / €199.
