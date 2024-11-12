Get the Apple HomePod 2 at its lowest ever price with this early Black Friday deal

It's not often we see a discount of any size on the Apple HomePod 2, which makes this Black Friday deal all the more special. There's a whopping £45 off, bringing the price down to £254 at O2. That's its lowest price ever.

The previous best deal was a paltry £10 off. See, we weren't lying when we said deals were rare...

HomePod 2 hits lowest ever price in Black Friday deal

We were pleasantly surprised by the original HomePod in 2018, and its successor improved on it in a number of key ways. Most importantly it sounds even better than before, which helped it nab a What Hi-Fi? Award in both 2023 and 2024.

It's a brilliant performer, with a natural, solid and energetic sound that really works well with voices. It's also spacious and three-dimensional to listen to, especially with Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio tracks from Apple Music. It's also tighter, more engaging and better organised than the original HomePod, with more flexibility in terms of placement.

It maintains its energy levels no matter what genre of music it's tasked with. "Whether you’re playing a dancey number such as Caribou’s Never Come Back, the ridiculous ’80s-style metal of Kaisarion by Ghost or even a piece of classical music such as Arvo Pärt’s Tabula Rasa, the new HomePod’s enthusiasm is infectious, its rhythmic drive always exciting and engaging," we wrote in our review.

Even better, this deal from O2 lets you pay for it in instalments if you prefer, spreading the cost instead of shelling out one lump sum. Music to our ears.

MORE:

Read our Apple HomePod 2 review

I replaced a Sonos Arc with two HomePod 2s – and may never go back

Best smart speakers to buy on Black Friday