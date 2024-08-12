Get £500 off this 4-star Dolby Atmos soundbar – plus another £150 off the matching sub

Talk is cheap – but dialogue is now even cheaper. That's because the Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 soundbar is reduced by a whopping £500, dropping to just £299 at Peter Tyson.

The deal is only for VIP members (everyone else pays £100 more). But given that signing up is free, what have you got to lose?

Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 was £799 now £299 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

The 1100 picked up four stars in our review a couple of years ago, but at this price it could well have been five. It was penalised for its lack of app support and upwards-facing screen, but we commended its sound, simple set-up and excellent build quality.

The Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 earned four stars in our review in 2022, which is a very respectable score. It's an elegantly built device that's aesthetically very similar to the Award-winning (and much pricier) Sonos Arc. It's wrapped in Kvadrat wool and features a hi-res, full-colour touch-sensitive LCD panel. But there's more to it than just looks.

It's simple to set up (thanks in no small part to the lovely screen), but it does lack a mobile app for day-to-day use. But then Sonos' current app woes makes this easier to swallow. Unfortunately the screen is positioned on top of the unit (to avoid distracting you from the film, maybe?), which makes it trickier to use.

Dolby Atmos is onboard (though not DTS:X), and the 'bar puts in an impressive performance, with plenty of volume and bass. Its surround sound processing is pleasingly solid, while dialogue is authentic and warm. The Pure Voice mode offers some of the most tasteful speech enhancement we’ve heard.

It's a little dynamically restrained at times, but then it doesn't overstretch itself, with no distortion on show. In short, its audio performance mirrors its build: elegant and sophisticated. At just £299 at Peter Tyson? You'd be mad not to.

There's also £150 off the matching Citation S Sub if you buy it at the same time – it's just £199 instead of £349.

