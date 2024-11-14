Richer Sounds partners with Just Eat to bring tech to your door in under 30 minutes

Richer Sounds has partnered with Just Eat to deliver all manner of audio kit to your door in under 30 minutes. That's right, Richer is now listed as a retailer on the food delivery firm's site and app, letting you select from its 'menu' of devices as if you were ordering a cheeseburger.

At first the collaboration might seem a bit 'nuts and gum', but it actually makes sense. If you need an HDMI cable for movie night, just get one biked over. Lost your mobile charger? Fire up the app.

The list of kit on offer is quite extensive – it's not just cables and accessories, but amps, headphones, Freeview boxes, even turntables and speakers. No subwoofers unfortunately, but that didn't stop us making a Subway joke in the strapline.

Devices include the Austrian Audio Hi-X15, Sony WH-1000XM5, JBL Flip 6, Dali Spektor 2 and Sonos Era 100.

But be warned – the Just Eat price is higher than the Richer Sounds site itself for some items, such as the white Sony WH-1000XM5 (£289 vs £274). We also couldn't see how much the delivery charge is, as the Richer Sounds store is currently listed as closed on the Just Eat site.

Still, if you're in a jam and need a piece of audio gear biked over, it's definitely worth exploring.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See the best wireless headphones around

The best early Black Friday headphone deals

And all the best early Black Friday deals