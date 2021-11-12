Get a free Xbox Series S when you sign up to EE for a Google Pixel 6

EE is starting off its Christmas deals celebration with a bang by giving away an Xbox Series S games console with new smartphone contracts.

Undoubtedly the most exciting phone in the offer is the Google Pixel 6, which can be had on a £45/month contract (it's the 128GB model) with 10GB of data to use each month. You'll need to pay £30 up front to go towards the handset but you'll get the Xbox Series S console along with three months of free access to all the games you could want with Xbox Game Pass Unlimited.

The Pixel 6 comes in a choice of three colours, and has a 6.4in screen with a 50MP camera. It's a 24-month contract that comes with unlimited minutes and texts.

Free Xbox deal

Free Xbox Series S with Pixel 6 contract at EE Free Xbox Series S with Pixel 6 contract at EE

Grab a new phone, a new Xbox and 10GB of data to use each month when you sign up to a £45/month Pixel 6 contract with EE.

A new phone contract is no small undertaking but throwing in some top gaming like this is certainly a very nice sweetener and a decent reason to choose EE right now.

If a Pixel 6 doesn't float your boat, then you can still pick up a free Xbox Series S and Game Pass with an Oppo A54, Oppo A94, Oppo Find X3 Lite and a Samsung A52s.

Take a closer look at all the details on the Google Pixel 6 and check out more of the EE deals too.

