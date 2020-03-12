Get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy qualifying kit at Currys

If you're currently in, or considering, self-isolation – for whatever reason – why not enhance your downtime with a new hi-fi or home cinema product and nab a free top-tier streaming service subscription in the process?

A shiny new wireless speaker, soundbar, TV, tablet or set of wireless headphones is sure to soften the blow, right? And right now at Currys, with the purchase of any qualifying product you'll get a six-month Spotify Premium membership (usually £9.99 per month) absolutely free. Bargain!

The deal is only open to those who haven't tried Spotify's top-tier service before, mind. After the six-month period ends, you'll pay £9.99 per month unless you cancel.

(Image credit: Currys)

How does it work? Simply head over to Currys, purchase a qualifying product, receive a unique code within two weeks (either via email for online purchases, or on your receipt if buying in-store) then head over to www.spotify.com/currys to redeem it – and start streaming with Spotify Premium.

Compared to Spotify's free tier, Premium allows you to browse, play and download higher-quality songs, ad-free and with unlimited track skips. It also opens doors to the Connect feature, allowing the direct streaming of Spotify's catalogue to a compatible device.

Our pick of products eligible for the offer at Currys is listed below. They've all received five stars under intense review from us – two even won 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards – just scroll to the bottom of this piece to read our in-depth reviews.

However, if you've got your heart set on another bit of kit, by all means head on over to Currys and pick something out for yourself – there's plenty to choose from.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones £330 £269 (plus 6 months of Spotify Premium for free)

These 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning over-ears are our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. And luckily for anyone in the market for a pair, they're not only reduced, you'll also be able to stream Spotify Premium to them for six months without any extra money leaving your account! View Deal



Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019) £80 £50 (plus 6 months of Spotify Premium, free)

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Want a diminutive smart speaker that managed to get a five-star review from us? Want £30 off, plus 6 months of Spotify Premium for free? Of course you want that. Silly not to. View Deal

Sonos Beam £399 (with 6 months of Spotify Premium, free) Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade – and thanks to the deal, you can upgrade your streaming service too.View Deal

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker £149 £109 (plus 6 months of Spotify Premium, free)

As if you weren't already spoiled for choice when it comes to wireless speakers, Currys has slashed £40 from the price of this rugged five-star JBL that offers plenty of character – and you can now play Spotify Premium tunes on it for free for 6 months! View Deal

MORE:

Amazon Echo Show 5 review

JBL Charge 3 review

Sonos Beam review

Sony WH-1000XM3 review

Sonos Beam vs Playbar vs Playbase: which is best?

9 Sonos Beam tips, tricks and features