Get 2 for 1 with this Amazon Echo Dot deal for Black Friday

Amazon Echo Dot deals are always a prime candidate for Black Friday, but this is one of the best we've seen. It concerns the previous generation of Amazon Echo Dot, the third generation, which is now available on a two-for-one deal.

Amazon has already reduced the price of a single Echo Dot to £37.98 but you'll get two for your money if you use the code ECHODOT2FOR1 at checkout. So, that's just £18.99 per smart speaker. Like we say, one of the best deals we've seen.

Best Amazon Echo Dot deals

Buy one Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), get one free Buy one Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), get one free

The Echo Dot might lack the impact of its bigger brother, but it has all the same smarts and is small enough to fit in a pocket. Use the code ECHODOT2FOR1 at checkout to double up. It's too good a deal to miss.

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot has been superseded by the 4th Gen model, which takes a new 'Magic 8-Ball' design along with updated innards. But the 3rd Gen still has plenty going for it.

Its puck-shaped design is clothed in fabric, and it looks unobtrusive enough to blend in with all but the most Changing Rooms of interiors. You need to connect the Echo Dot to power, and you can wire in other devices via the 3.5mm aux output for better sound, but otherwise it can go anywhere that it can hear your voice – and it's small enough to fit in a coat pocket.

It can do everything you would expect from a smart speaker, including stream music, read the news and weather, take calls and more. You control it by speaking using the Alexa voice assistant, which is one of the better ones around.

Sound quality is very impressive for such a small speaker, with decent bass, full-bodied voices and smooth treble. It won't rival a proper hi-fi system by any means, but as a secondary device for the kitchen or kids' room, it's more than adequate.

And at just £19 each, it's a deal not to be missed.

