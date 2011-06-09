Gear4's HouseParty Rise alarm dock radio has SmartLink control so you can adjust the volume, change radio stations and select music tracks using a free iPhone/iPod app.

You can even control a docked iOS device with a second iPhone or iPod Touch using the wireless remote control feature. Nifty.

Pre-set alarms on an iPhone/iPod Touch automatically sync with the HouseParty once docked, and you can search for your favourite radio stations using the suto-scan feature.

If you keep the dock in the bedroom, you can dim the LCD screen at night via your iPhone, and there's a large snooze button if that early morning wakeup call is too troublesome.

The Gear4 HouseParty Rise is available now for around £100.

