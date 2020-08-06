Amazon Music HD is now free for 90 days – and there's no catch

You only need to look at our five-star review of Amazon Music HD to see that Amazon cares about music quality. In it, we conclude that the CD-quality and hi-res streaming service tier "is up there with the best".

The most important thing you need to know right now: it is currently free for 90 days to new subscribers.

Anyone who hasn't previously subscribed to Amazon's Music Unlimited streaming service can now sign up to the top-tier Amazon Music HD – either the individual or family plan – and get the first 90 days free.

Note that once that free period is up, the service automatically renews at £14.99 per month (or £12.99/month for Prime members) for the individual plan, or £19.99 for the family plan – so you'll need to cancel before the 90 days ends if you don't want to continue the subscription.

This excellent deal is valid until 18th August 2020.

Amazon Music HD for 90 days £60 free

Intuitive desktop and mobile apps, good CD-quality and hi-res library – all free for 90 days! New subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited? This freebie is a no-brainer. Sign up by 18th August.View Deal

So what is Amazon Music HD? And should you really try it out?

Amazon has been in the music streaming business for well over a decade, first with its Amazon Prime offering, and then with its fully-fledged Apple Music and Spotify rival, Amazon Music Unlimited. As of late last year it has also gone a step further by taking on the likes of Tidal and Qobuz with its own CD-quality and high-res music streaming tier. And, you guessed it, this is the service we're talking about: Amazon Music HD.

You can access Amazon Music HD through three different avenues: a web browser, a dedicated desktop app or through an Android or iOS mobile app – although it’s worth noting that you can’t actually stream CD-quality music or hi-res tracks through your browser.

Amazon refers to HD tracks as having a ”bit depth of 16-bits, a minimum sample rate of 44.1 kHz (also referred to as CD-quality), and an average bitrate of 850 kbps”. UHD tracks, on the other hand, “have a bit depth of 24-bits, sample rates ranging from 44.1 kHz up to 192 kHz, and an average bitrate of 3730 kbps.”

It's a great service: it's easy to use, has an extensive library of CD-quality and hi-res music and it is cheaper than its competitors. Our advice? A free 90-day trial seems like a no brainer, whether you plan to pay for it afterwards or not.

