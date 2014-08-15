The teaser - which can be viewed online - comes in the form of a piece of origami and tells you to "Choose to discover"; "Choose to have fun"; "Choose a new experience"; and "Choose to join us". Four images appear briefly in between the phrases - a watch; an ear with a headset in it; a smartphone with an X on it; and a smartphone with a G on it.

It's believed that the new products heralded by this teaser will be the Moto 360 smartwatch, a Bluetooth headset, a new Moto G2 smartphone and the Moto X+1, with Motorola following other companies such as Apple and Samsung in staging its own launch event, as opposed to attending trade shows.

Motorola's launch takes place a day after Samsung holds its Unpacked event at IFA 2014 in Berlin and, with just under a month to wait until all is revealed, it won't be long until we learn more details about the four products that Motorola is about to bring to market.

