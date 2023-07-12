Forget Prime Day, this LG C2 OLED TV deal’s better than anything you’ll find on Amazon

John Lewis has slashed the price of the LG OLED48C2, letting you pick up the 5-star OLED TV for its lowest price yet.

The deal’s live on John Lewis now and lets you pick up the 48-inch LG C2 for £799.99. That’s a £200.99 saving on its regular RRP and one of the best prices we’ve seen it retail for.

If you’re on the market for a premium TV that won’t take up too much space we’d thoroughly recommend the C2, especially at this price.

LG OLED48C2 was £1000.98 now £799.99 at John Lewis (save £200.99) The LG C3 is out, but with it being a very minor update and costing more, the C2 is the 48-inch TV we recommend to most people, with it offering the best pound-per-performance ratio. Featuring an OLED panel it offers great picture quality and comes with all the bells and whistles next-generation gamers need. At this price it's also an absolute steal. Read our LG C2 review

Though it has since been superseded by the LG OLEDC348, which we reviewed earlier this year, the C2 is still the main small-screen OLED we’d recommend to most people.

This is because, when we ran the two TVs head-to-head in our testing rooms we found the C3, while excellent, is a very modest upgrade on the C2.

During our checks, we found the OLED panel offers at best modest upgrades to picture quality, and the only improvements generally thanks to the C3’s newer Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor.

Outside of this, the LG C2 has all the same perks including four full-fat HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, and a high 120Hz max refresh rate, which makes it great for gamers with next-generation PS5 and Xbox consoles as well as movie fans.

WebOS has all the apps you need and picture quality on the C2 is still among the best you’ll find on a TV this size and price.

Colours look nicely realistic and once you adjust the motion processing settings movies have a wonderfully realistic and authentic feel that’ll delight any movie fan.

This is why What Hi-Fi?’s TV editor said in his full LG OLEDC242 review:

“A lack of significant upgrades means last year’s C2 is the small OLED to buy while it’s still available, but once it’s gone, the C3 will be the best TV at this size.”

This also makes it one of the best TV deals we’ve seen over Prime Day, which has been running on competitor Amazon since yesterday. In fact, for the money, the only deal we’d actually recommend checking out instead of the 48-inch C2 is a competing one on Amazon, that lets you nab the larger 65-inch model for surprisingly little.

The only minor downside we’d note is that the TV doesn’t offer terribly good audio. So, if you do decide to buy the C2, we’d recommend investing in a soundbar too, if you can afford to. To help we’ve got a hand best Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals guide that details the best savings currently available.

MORE:

These are the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 TV deals we’ve seen

Not sold on the C2? These are the best TVs we’ve tried and tested

Prime’s also got some decent audio deals. These are the best Prime Day hi-fi deals we’ve spotted