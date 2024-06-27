Forget Amazon Prime Day, you can save over £100 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar right now

When we talk about the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, it's usually not long before the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is brought up in conversation. This compact and affordable bar kicks out a seriously enjoyable sound, and at this price, it might just be the best soundbar you can currently buy

We initially reviewed this soundbar at £499, however, it can be yours right now for just £389 on Amazon if you opt for the white model. However, if you're channelling your inner Dark Knight and prefer everything in black, then you can snag that colour for an additional £10 at £399, which is still an excellent deal.

That's a saving of £110 or £100 depending on the colour you choose, which is a great deal if you ask us. We have seen it drop lower in the Black Friday sales, but it only went down to £379. While you could save that additional tenner if you so please, we don't personally think that the Beam will drop much lower in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales nor the Black Friday sales in November.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £389 at Amazon (save £110)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in white or black (for an additional £10). Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £388 is your best option right now. Head to over Amazon right now and you won't be disappointed.

